Gossip - Celtic's striker switch

Celtic are turning their attention away from Cho Gue-Sung - towards his fellow South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is going nowhere amid rumours of interest from Japan and the US. (Daily Record), external

Monza, who were interested in Celtic's Josip Juranovic look set to sign right-back Pol Lirola on loan from Marseille instead. (Gianluca DiMarzio), external

