Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brentford are on a run of four games without a win but I don't feel like they have lost any of their focus or suddenly become a soft touch - they actually played really well in the first half of their defeat by Newcastle last week.

It's important this little blip does not last much longer, though. I think Bees boss Thomas Frank will be determined that they end the season strongly because if they ease up then it could take the shine off what has been an excellent campaign.

A few people, myself included, were not sure how they would get on in their second season in the top flight - especially without Christian Eriksen who was so influential in the way they finished their first one - but they have been a revelation. They've never looked in any danger whatsoever of going down.

Wolves have had a much more difficult campaign, although they have now got a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

They scored a brilliant goal to beat Chelsea last week but they are still not free-flowing when they attack. I don't see that changing, and I think they will do just enough to avoid defeat here.

Jack's prediction: This is going to be a very tight game. 1-1.

