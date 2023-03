Sportscene presenter Amy Irons has picked three Rangers players - James Tavernier, Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Kent - in her Team of the Week, after Michael Beale's side came from behind to beat Motherwell on Saturday.

Yilmaz made his first start for Rangers since October and impressed in his 71 minutes, while Tavernier got Rangers back in the contest with a trademark free-kick and assisted the second in a true captain's performance.