Tottenham made contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann's camp at the weekend, with the club wanting to talk to candidates to replace Antonio Conte as soon as possible. (Times - subscription required), external

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is waiting to hear if Nagelsmann is open to joining Spurs, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also interested in the 35-year-old. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider), external

