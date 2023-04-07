Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has just spoken to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Luke Shaw will not be involved after picking up an injury during the first-half of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Brentford.

Christian Eriksen is available for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup win against Reading in January: "It was not for nothing I was so angry about that tackle. It was really bad. I thought we lost him for the whole season. He is ahead of schedule and we are very happy with that."

On the mentality he wants from his players: "It's about a culture. You can only be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards and do it always. Not once."

He praised new Everton manager Sean Dyche and said: "He is doing a great job. The team is very fit and the physical output is outstanding. We have to match that."

