'I'm loving it here' - variety the spice of life for Egan-Riley at Hibs

CJ Egan-Riley is lapping up the variety of challenges he’s facing with Hibs as he looks to move on from the “blip” of defeat to Rangers when his side visit Celtic Park on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defender has started Hibs’ last four games after arriving on loan from Burnley in January.

"Since my time here, we've been doing really well," he said. "The Rangers game was a blip but we've just got to take the learnings from it and bounce back.

"We need to be really switched on against Celtic and our communication and everything technical needs to be on point.

"I'm loving it here. Getting games every week, and one thing I'm really enjoying is how different all the games are.

"Since I've been here, we've played Rangers, St Mirren and Kilmarnock and they've all been different kinds of challenges.

"The Celtic game's one I'm really looking forward to. It's another challenge, another opportunity."