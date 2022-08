Aberdeen have fitness doubts over defender Hayden Coulson, winger Matty Kennedy and midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Full-back Jack MacKenzie is back in training after medical staff got to the bottom of a recurring thigh injury.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Aberdeen have won just one of their last 19 away Scottish Premiership matches (D6 L12).