Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound following the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

"Very pleased," he said. "It's always a very tough game when you play against opposition who would make it difficult for you to create a lot of space. We were having problems a little bit with creating chances.

"When you keep pushing, keep pushing, eventually the space will come in the second half. It's very important for the strikers (Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos to score), for their confidence and also for Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo to get an assist."