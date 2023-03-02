Goalkeeper Remi Matthews is targeting a top-six finish this season as St Johnstone look to pull further away from the bottom with victory at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Callum Davidson's men are seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot and four adrift of sixth-place Aberdeen.

Seeking to extend their unbeaten run to three games when they face Hearts, Matthews said: “We’re all confident. It’s a brilliant place to play. They’ll come out with a high tempo, high press, and we’ve got to prepare ourselves right.

"If you look at the games previously against Hearts we’ve always given them a good game, and could have nicked a draw at their place.

"What I’ve noticed in this league is that from fourth to bottom it’s so tight, so if we go on a winning streak, you never know where that’ll take us.

"We’ve always got our eye on the bottom, because the main thing is staying in the league - that’s our main aim, but we’d like to push for top six. It would be a great achievement for us."