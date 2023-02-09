Neilson on Smith, Devlin & Shankland's absence

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson met the media this afternoon to preview Friday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Hamilton Academical.

Here's the best of his broadcast press conference...

  • Neilson confirmed both defender Michael Smith and midfielder Cammy Devlin have returned from injury.

  • The Hearts boss added that key striker Lawrence Shankland's suspension will provide an opportunity for someone else to step up.

  • Neilson says his side want to take "the next step" by winning the Scottish Cup after being beaten in last season's final.

  • The Tynecastle club are also benefitting from extra time to prepare between games, allowing them to repeat patterns and "nail down" what they want to do.

SNS