'Still mesmerised by the best goal I'll ever see'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OoorWeeChat podcast, external

It’s amazing to think that after 135 minutes of football last week, some Hearts supporters were starting to question Robbie Neilson after a 3-0 defeat to Rangers and a 1-0 half time deficit to Dundee United.

While I don’t think anyone was searching for private plane companies to fly another banner over Tynecastle, Neilson found himself the topic of conversation at the pie stands around Gorgie at 15.50 on Saturday.

Looking back to the Rangers defeat, the decision to deploy both 18-year-old attacker Garang Kuol and mercurial talent Barrie McKay in centre midfield was a "high risk, high reward" strategy that never paid off as Rangers dominated.

Fast forward to the Dundee Utd game and while most supporters were happy with the starting line-up, there would have been no pleasing Neilson or the other 17,000 Jambos in attendance with the defending that led to Steven Fletcher scoring.

I have to say well done to the 35-year-old for managing to rile the Roseburn end for something other than his man bun, with his celebrations in front of them. On that subject, I’m glad that neither he or Alfredo Morelos got booked for their antics; if fans can dish it out then surely they can take it back.

The real turning points in this match were the substitutes Neilson sent on, with Stephen Humphrys, Alex Cochrane, Jorge Grant and Kuol really enhancing the quality on the pitch for us.

Lawrence Shankland equalised and then, on a day that many said the goal of the season was scored at Tynecastle, you could be forgiven thinking it was the second. The passing and movement of play from the right-back area to the opposition goal in under 17 seconds was a joy to behold, with all the aforementioned substitutes involved in the build-up before Cochane supplied the finishing touch.

I’m sure everyone reading this will still at a loss for words to describe Humphrys' 50-yard strike to seal the victory.

What makes it so special? Is it the fact he picked up the ball from the edge of his own box? Is it that he struck the shot with his weaker left foot? Is it that the ball goes straight into the net and doesn’t bounce? Is it that Kuol has his arms aloft celebrating the goal while the ball is still mid-flight?

It's the best goal I think I will ever see in the flesh, technique wise, and in the context of the season, so vital.

All attentions turn now to Hamilton in the Scottish Cup and so as long as we don’t see any tactical surprises, I’m confident in backing us to get the job done.