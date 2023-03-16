Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

Edwin van Der Sar was always an assured presence between the sticks for Manchester United. At the Luzhniki Stadium in 2008, the Dutchman pulled off one of the most important saves I have ever witnessed, in the Champions League final penalty shoot-out against domestic rivals Chelsea.

With Manchester United on the verge of European success, Van der Sar produced a save that gave Sir Alex Ferguson his second Champions League and underlined his reputation as the world’s greatest manager. It denies Nicolas Anelka and left John Terry in tears.

Fans question whether Van der Sar was actually smiling when he was diving to save Anelka’s shot. The match-winning save topped off a solid performance and we can be sure he was smiling late into the night.

