Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Leeds are pretty similar to Everton in that really they need to win their home games to give themselves a chance of staying up, and also because they don't carry much of an attacking threat.

In fact, Leeds have scored only one goal in their past five games in the league and FA Cup, which is why they are in so much trouble.

They are absolutely desperate for a win here but their problem is that they are facing a Brighton side who are not fazed by anyone.

The Seagulls open teams up and play with a wonderful freedom - they have clicked so many times already this season that they actually have a good chance of making the top four. They don't seem to fear anyone.

Leeds will have the backing of the Elland Road crowd, but they are going to have to show great intensity just to keep this one close.

Adam's prediction: 0-2

Brighton are flying at the moment. Stereophonics singer Kelly [Jones] is a huge Leeds fan and I'd love to say they will get something here, but I think they are probably going to lose. Sorry Kelly!

Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here