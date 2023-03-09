Celtic launch 'Origins' kit
- Published
Celtic have launched a limited-edition emerald green kit that celebrates the club's "proud Irish origins" on its 135th anniversary.
The top features tricolour trim on the collar and sleeves, with a four-leaf clover on the chest and the Celtic Cross on the back neck.
Skip twitter post by Celtic Football Club
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
🟢 Introducing the Limited Edition #adidasfootball x #CelticFC 2022/23 Origins Kit— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 9, 2023
A new emerald green Celtic shirt celebrating our proud Irish origins 🍀🇮🇪
Available to Pre-order now ⤵
End of twitter post by Celtic Football Club