Mikel Arteta said his Arsenal side need to "reset" after falling to their second defeat of the season.

The Gunners needed just a point to secure top spot in their Europa League group but were beaten 2-0 by PSV Eindhoven.

"I'm very disappointed," he said. "It's the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and we have to reset.

"Congratulations to PSV - they were the better team. We were nowhere near our level and we know that in Europe it's very difficult to win.

"We didn't get any control. We didn't get the ball in the areas we wanted. We gave so many balls away, which allowed so many transitions.

"They were on top of a lot of things that last week was different.

"The first half wasn't easy. I saw a number of the boys running out of energy because we had to chase the ball so much. The second half was much better.

"We pressurised them, we were much more dangerous and didn't give much away."