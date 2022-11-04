'Do you see me older after one year?' - Conte reflects on first year at Spurs

Antonio Conte believes he has made a lot of progress in his first year at Tottenham, but there is still room for improvement.

Wednesday marked the Italian's first anniversary at the club and, when asked how he would reflect on his time so far, he joked: "Do you see me older after one year?

"For sure, we must be happy because in one year we made a lot of progress in every aspect. To finish last season in fourth place, and this season despite a lot of injuries and important injuries, because we're not talking about fringe players.

"I think what we are doing is important and we are trying to manage the situation in the best possible way. If you ask me why it happened, the first half like Marseille, for sure I am the first to be disappointed because the first half against Marseille was really poor - but we didn't prepare to have this first half.

"We wanted to be aggressive and press but I played football. I understand sometimes when you have an important target or if you prepare a different situation, mentally you want to defend and you have to face an aggressive atmosphere, it can happen this type of situation.

"But I spoke with my players and we have to be proud for this achievement. Don't forget last season we weren't able to overcome the group of the Conference League so a lot of positive things.

"Can we improve? Of course. First we have to recover the important players and then we have to improve in every aspect. I am proud of my players for their reaction to the second half because they showed great will, great desire to achieve qualification for us, for the fans and for everybody."