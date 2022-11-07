Jack Stacey says Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Everton gives Bournemouth's fringe players a chance to prove themselves.

T﻿he right-back has made seven appearances for the Cherries this season, playing 90 minutes only twice.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Solent: "For me personally and the others who haven’t had as much game time, it is definitely an opportunity.

"It’s a good game against Premier League opposition so that is exactly what we want. It’s up to us to show what we can do.

"I don’t think I’ve played in this competition too much. It’s just another game we want to win and an opportunity for me."

S﻿tacey came on in the second half of Saturday's dramatic 4-3 defeat by Leeds and says the club's players are keen to bounce back.

H﻿e said: "There was emotions of course [after the game]. There was no blame being put on anybody. It was just rallying calls to come together as a team. We take heart from the fact we have been in every game we've played in and we think next time we’ll be able to see it out."