P﻿atrick Vieira says Eberechi Eze still has room for improvement if he wants to earn a call-up for England's World Cup squad.

Eze has represented the Three Lions at youth level and was named in the provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, but was injured in a training session on the same day as the squad announcement.

W﻿hen asked whether the forward should be in the conversation for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar, Vieira said: "His performance will dictate if his name should be around the conversation or not.

"He has been doing really well for us. He is playing better, he is scoring goals. There is still more to come from him but as a football club we will give him time to get to his best because he had an injury that stopped his progress.

"Now he has been playing game after game and he has to perform at a higher level to allow those kind of conversations.

"He is a good dribbler, he understands the game, but he still needs to progress. What I expect from him is to be more decisive in the last third.

"He has the ability to score more goals. He has the ability to make more assists. That is one of the elements of the game that he needs to progress but I am pleased with what he is giving the team at the moment."