Moyes on squad depth, recent form and Ogbonna's return
- Published
West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League game against Anderlecht.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes was full of praise for his squad depth, saying: "We want real competition here and I think we have it. We have a real strong group of players who are doing well."
Having picked up nine points from their three Europa League games so far, Moyes believes his side are "in a good position" and that qualification is important for the squad as "we want to keep everyone involved".
The West Ham boss admitted that his side didn't "start the season as well as we could have done", but credited the turn around in form to the new players who "got acquainted" with their team-mates.
He added: "We're seeing better signs from the players who have done so well in the last two years as well."
Moyes said that West Ham's form "started to dip" following the injury to Angelo Ogbonna as the Italian defender "gave us balance at the time".
He added the 33-year-old is "doing really well and is on course" in his return from injury but that "he's still probably got a bit more to go and these sorts of games have helped in terms of getting back into it".