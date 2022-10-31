C﻿rysencio Summerville came off the bench to give Leeds a much-needed win against Liverpool - and that goal earned him a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿Boy, did Leeds need these three points," said Garth. "No-one expected they would get them at Anfield but not only did they get them, they deserved them.

"Summerville certainty had the sort of impact Liverpool never expected. The 21-year-old Leeds midfielder could not have had a better birthday present than scoring the winning goal."

