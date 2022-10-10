'Still going strong'
6️⃣ wins in a row! Another great performance, let's keep it going! 💪🏻🦈#ManCity #Cityzens #PremierLeague #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/3oZ4A76SSn— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) October 8, 2022
Still going strong 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/k8lme8OzS9— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) October 8, 2022
6 wins a row & the boys on fire 😃 lovely day at the Etihad 💙 pic.twitter.com/2ClcRwHBio— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 8, 2022
