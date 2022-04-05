The Edinburgh derby double-header is a timely opportunity for manager Shaun Maloney to show Hibernian fans the progress the team is making under him, says former Easter Road captain Ian Murray.

Hibs head to Tynecastle this Saturday needing a win against third-place Hearts to guarantee a top-six finish as the Scottish Premiership prepares to split.

The following weekend the city rivals meet again in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

“It will be a tough ask because Hearts have been really good at home and they’re in slightly better form than Hibs," said Murray.

"But Hibs look really solid at the back. They’re just lacking that killer touch - but sometimes in big games you just need someone to produce that little bit of magic that can swing the game in your favour.

“I wouldn’t say the semi-final has come too early for Shaun and Hibs. I don’t think there’s a bad time to play a semi-final, certainly not against your local rivals.

“It could actually turn out to be a good time for Shaun. Robbie Neilson's record against Hibs isn’t too good, so there’s a wee bit of pressure on him because of that.”