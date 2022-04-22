Leicester v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Leicester lost this fixture 1-0 last season, with Ross Barkley netting the winner in the 90th minute. They’ve not lost consecutive home league games to Aston Villa since April 1981.

Villa are looking to complete the league double over the Foxes for the first time since 2003-04, after their 2-1 win at Villa Park in the reverse fixture.

Of all teams Leicester have faced at least 20 times in the Premier League, only against Leeds (45%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Aston Villa (40% - 10 wins from 25 games).