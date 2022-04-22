Leicester v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

  • Leicester lost this fixture 1-0 last season, with Ross Barkley netting the winner in the 90th minute. They’ve not lost consecutive home league games to Aston Villa since April 1981.

  • Villa are looking to complete the league double over the Foxes for the first time since 2003-04, after their 2-1 win at Villa Park in the reverse fixture.

  • Of all teams Leicester have faced at least 20 times in the Premier League, only against Leeds (45%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Aston Villa (40% - 10 wins from 25 games).

  • Villa have played more Premier League games on St George’s Day without winning than any other side in the competition (four – D2 L2).