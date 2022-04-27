Rodgers on first European semi-final, importance of Foxes fans and Roma

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

  • Wesley Fofana and Jamie Vardy are fit and there are no fresh injury concerns, with Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Eldin Jakupovic the only players out injured.

  • Rodgers said he is "not so sure" Vardy will be able to manage 90 minutes.

  • He said Leicester's first European semi-final is a fantastic occasion and "symbol of our intention to get better".

  • Rodgers added: "The supporters can get us over the line in games. Hopefully we can work together to get us through."

  • On whether winning the first leg is vital: "You want to bring an advantage if you can, but you don’t have to - we’ve shown that."

  • Rodgers praised Roma and said: "We're going to have to be at our best over the two games to reach the final."

  • On the Serie A side's boss Jose Mourinho, he said: "He's such a special manager and one of the greats of our generation."

