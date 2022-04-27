Rodgers on first European semi-final, importance of Foxes fans and Roma

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:

Wesley Fofana and Jamie Vardy are fit and there are no fresh injury concerns, with Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Eldin Jakupovic the only players out injured.

Rodgers said he is "not so sure" Vardy will be able to manage 90 minutes.

He said Leicester's first European semi-final is a fantastic occasion and "symbol of our intention to get better".

Rodgers added: "The supporters can get us over the line in games. Hopefully we can work together to get us through."

On whether winning the first leg is vital: "You want to bring an advantage if you can, but you don’t have to - we’ve shown that."

Rodgers praised Roma and said: "We're going to have to be at our best over the two games to reach the final."

On the Serie A side's boss Jose Mourinho, he said: "He's such a special manager and one of the greats of our generation."

