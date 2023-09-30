Everton 1-2 Luton: What Edwards said

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards speaking to Premier League Productions after his side's first win of the season over Everton: "We're obviously very pleased but it is what it is. It's nice to get that off our backs now. I'm incredible pleased and proud of the boys and delighted for the supporters. They got to see a win and we were able to enjoy that with them but we go again on Tuesday.

"I thought the players were brilliant. They were brave, aggressive and pressed hard in the first half. Obviously going two goals up was a little bit of new territory for us.

"In the second half we showed spirit and maybe rode our luck a little bit once or twice but you'll do that away from home. We showed a lot of fight and spirit.

"It's difficult to win any Premier League game but we found a way to get over the line and that will hopefully build a lot of confidence and belief in the group.

"We work on set-pieces a lot. It's a big threat for us. Today we got the reward when we were maybe due a little bit in previous games.

"If you watch where we were in the first game of the season to where we are now, we have shown improvement and we have adapted. We want to keep that momentum but recognise we will only get points from the game if we do the basics well."