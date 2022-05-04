Here are some more of your views on Leeds' perilous situation:

Michael: It’s not ideal but I am sure that we can beat Brighton and Brentford when we have to. We can beat Chelsea as well if they put up another pitiful performance like at Everton. It’s not ideal but we are Leeds. MOT.

Chris: Unfortunately even with Stuart Dallas available, I don't think we would accumulate enough points to stay up. The form of our upcoming opponents combined with Everton and Burnley’s fixtures leads to a disappointing conclusion, relegation. The damage was done earlier in the season using a man-to-man marking system that led to numerous high-scoring defeats.

Barry: Poor summer recruiting. No recruitment in January. A glut of injuries and no plan B have put us in this precarious position. The fault lies with the board for me. Our run-in is the most challenging of the three strugglers. For me, we are down. Huge changes ahead this summer and it may take us several years to recover from this AGAIN.

Jim: I've been a Leeds fan for over 55 years and it's with regret I make the following comments. Leeds had only one centre-forward, Patrick Bamford. When we lost him through injury, and the owners never replaced him, Leeds were in trouble. Still no centre-forward and favourite to go down, sorry but Leeds should have seen this coming months ago.