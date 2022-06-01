West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has peaked at the right time and has what it takes to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup, says former Three Lions striker Dion Dublin.

Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He seems to talk like he plays his game. He’s a humble boy, he works incredibly hard on the pitch and he’s worked incredibly hard to get here.

"Nothing seems to phase him. The questions that were asked at his press conference he answered them all no problem. On the pitch he seems to deal with all the questions asked of him as well. I like his attitude. Incredibly positive.

"He will know a lot of the players in and around the squad. I don’t think this standard of football will frighten him.

"He will be conscious he has to up his game again to the next level to get anywhere near that starting XI, but he has everything in his locker to do that. Attitude gets you a long way and he’s got that in abundance."

Dublin believes his former Villa team-mate Southgate will have been monitoring the in-form Hammers forward throughout this season.

"He’s reared his head just at the right time and I’m pretty sure Gareth Southgate has had his eye on him for some time," said Dublin.

"He’s been very consistent, he just has to keep doing what he is doing. He’s in the squad right now and there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the next one."

