Erling Haaland took his international goals tally to 18 in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden to top their Nations League group.

The forward, who will join City this summer, fired his country ahead from the penalty spot after a foul on Morten Thorsby.

He doubled Norway's lead with a well-taken low finish after the break.

Haaland has now scored 40 goals in just 37 matches for club and country since the start of last season.

Elsewhere, Joao Cancelo was on the scoresheet for Portugal as they thrashed Switzerland to move top of their Nations League group.

The City full-back completed the 4-0 win when he scored from 20 yards after goalkeeper Gregor Kobel raced out and failed to clear Bernardo Silva's through ball.