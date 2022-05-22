Confirmed team news - Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace make five changes to the side that capitulated at Everton on Thursday.

Joel Ward makes his 250th Premier League appearance for the Eagles and skippers the team, with Vicente Guaita, Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard also coming in.

Teenage winger Jeserun Rak-Sakyi, 19, makes his first start having appeared as a substitute against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Zaha, Edouard.