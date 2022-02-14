Misfiring Man Utd left frustrated by impressive Saints

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

It was deja vu all over again for Manchester United.

United took the lead against Southampton, controlled the game in the first half, ended up conceding in the second period and were held to a 1-1 draw.

"Rinse and repeat" was the phrase going around on social media as fans had witnessed the identical performance and results in previous games against Burnley and Middlesbrough.

The Red Devils are failing to take their chances which is costing them dearly and face a struggle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has now gone six games without scoring, his longest barren run since 2011 when he went seven without.

As much as United are disjointed and without a plan Southampton look a team full of confidence under Ralph Hasenhuttl, losing just one of their last 10 games.

They backed up the midweek 3-2 comeback victory at Tottenham with another impressive showing and can now look up towards securing a European spot, having been looking over their shoulder when they were last at Old Trafford a year ago, a result that ended in a 9-0 humiliation.