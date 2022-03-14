Midfielder Tommi O’Reilly has signed a professional contract with Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old has come through Villa's academy ranks and was recently included in the first-team squad for games against Brighton and Southampton.

Academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted to see Tommi sign his professional contract.

“He has been at the club for a very long time and it’s great credit to him, his family and all the staff involved to see him sign a long-term contract.

“Tommi has obviously done really well recently and has been involved with the first team for a while now, so it was really important he was rewarded for how he’s been performing."