Tottenham v West Ham: What does the form show?

Spurs have lost just two of their past 19 Premier League home games against West Ham (W10 D7), going down 3-0 in October 2013 and 1-0 in April 2019.

West Ham have won their past two Premier League games against Spurs, though both wins have been at home. They’re looking to do the league double against them for the first time since 2013-14, while they last won three consecutive league games against Tottenham in August 1999.

Tottenham have lost five of their seven Premier League London derby matches this season (W2), last losing more in a single campaign back in 2004-05 (7). Spurs have earned fewer points than any other side in Premier League London derbies this season (6).