Your thoughts on Liverpool's title chances

After Liverpool's win over Arsenal on Wednesday, we want to know how you are feeling about your title chances.

Having played the same number of games, Jurgen Klopp's side are now one point behind leaders Manchester City, with the two sides still to meet in April.

Liverpool's other remaining games are against Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Southampton and Wolves.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side have to play Burnley, Wolves, Brighton, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa.

So what do you think? Who has the easier fixture run-in? Is it still City's title to lose? Or are you confident Liverpool can win their second league title in three seasons?

