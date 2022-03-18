Southampton are only without Alex McCarthy and Lyanco, with everybody else training in full.

On James Ward-Prowse being named in the England squad again: “I’m very happy for him. A lot of players deserve to play for England and he is one of them. It is phenomenal the way he has developed his game.”

Saints have lost their last three games and Hasenhuttl says they have been investigating the reasons for the defeats: “In every game something different was missing. We haven’t played our highest level and the question is why and what we can to do to reach the level we had once again.”

On the opportunity to play a semi-final at Wembley: “It would be a massive thing for us to go and to take our fans there. Last season was a massive achievement for us and we are fully motivated for this game. If you want to win this cup you have to beat a minimum of one or two big teams.”