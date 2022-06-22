Siegrist eyes 'boyhood dream' with Celtic

Benjamin Siegrist says it's been his "boyhood dream" to play in the Champions League since watching his new club, Celtic, lose when he was a ball-boy with Basel.

Twenty years since standing behind Rab Douglas' goal as he was beaten twice and Celtic exited the qualifying round on away goals, the 30-year-old Swiss goalkeeper has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions after leaving Dundee United.

Siegrist said that, as soon manager Ange Postecoglou explained his "vision" for the team and his role within it, he knew Celtic would be his first option at the end of his Tannadice contract.

"I've had good conversations with the manager and Stevie Woods, the goalkeeping coach, and just feel this is the right club for my personal development - and to take that next step," he said.

Siegrist realises there is no guarantee of first-team starts considering veteran former England goalkeeper Joe Hart is current number one but stressed: "I came to Dundee United with no guarantees and it turned out pretty good."

He added that he looked forward to working with Hart - "a top-class guy" - and had "heard great things" about Woods as a coach too.