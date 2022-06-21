Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Richarlison from Everton, who want more than £50m for the forward. (Mail), external

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg has been linked with a move away from the club but Spurs have no intention of selling the 26-year-old. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Spurs made contact with Christian Eriksen's camp a couple of weeks ago but have not followed up interest in their former midfielder, who spent the second half of last season at Brentford. (Football London) , external

