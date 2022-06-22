Arsenal have made an opening bid for Raphinha that is so far below Leeds United's £50m valuation of the 25-year-old Brazil winger that it will likely be rejected. (Times - subscription required), external

The Gunners and Newcastle United are keen on 26-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, whose contract with Napoli runs out in 2023. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, discussions are continuing with Manchester City over Gabriel Jesus, with Tottenham and Paris St-Germain also monitoring developments regarding the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column