'Lauritsen keeps Aberdeen waiting'
- Published
Odd striker Tobias Lauritsen has told Aberdeen he will decide in the next few days whether he will become Jim Goodwin's second signing of the summer, with the Dons having a agreed an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old. (Daily Record, print edition)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Christian Ramirez will be in Scotland on Saturday to begin pre-season training after speculation that the 31-year-old striker might not return after being allowed to return to the United States early last season. (Press & Journal), external
