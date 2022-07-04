Gabriel Jesus has thanked Manchester City with a farewell video, external on social media.

His switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal was confirmed on Monday after a successful five and a half years at Etihad Stadium, during which he won four Premier League titles and scored 95 goals in 236 matches.

"Here, I experienced everything. I cried, I smiled, I conquered," he says on the video.

"Thank you, City, for being my life for more than five years. It's time to live a new dream."

On the club's official website, external, Jesus praised the entire club for making his time in Manchester so memorable.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City," he said. "I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived.

"I want to thank everyone at City - the manager, my team-mates and the fans - for all the support they have given me."