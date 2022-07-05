Transfer news: Toffees interested in Broja with Lingard deal unlikely
Everton and West Ham have both registered their interest in signing 20-year-old Albania international Armando Broja from Chelsea, with the striker valued at £30m. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, the Toffees are set to lose out to the Hammers in the race for 29-year-old England attacking midfielder and free agent Jesse Lingard. (Mail), external
Tottenham's Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, has turned down offers from Everton and Manchester United in favour of a move to Ajax. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external