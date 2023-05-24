Southampton v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Southampton have lost 10 of their past 11 Premier League games against Liverpool, with the exception being a 1-0 home win in January 2021.
Liverpool haven't conceded more than once in any of their past 13 Premier League games against Southampton, shipping just five goals in total since a 3-2 loss at St Mary's in March 2016.
The team finishing bottom of the table (Southampton this season) has won their final Premier League game in just one of the past 20 campaigns, with Sheffield United beating Burnley 1-0 in 2020-21.
Liverpool have won their past three Premier League away games, as many as they had in their first 15 on the road this season (D4 L8). They've scored 11 goals in these three victories, as many as in their previous 13 away league games.