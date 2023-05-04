What does the data say about County's survival hopes?

Ross County have just an 11% chance of finishing above the Scottish Premiership relegation and play-off places this season, according to data specialists Neilsen's Gracenote.

The Highlanders have four points to make up on two sides if they have any hope of finishing 10th.

Malky Mackay's men have shown they are capable of pulling out results in high-pressure games, though, with five of their seven wins this term coming against current bottom-six sides.

