'Whatever happens in the summer, happens' - Mandron

Motherwell striker Mikael Mandron is pleased to be featuring regularly after a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season.

Mandron arrived at Fir Park in January from Gillingham on a deal until the end of the season, but injured his thigh in training shortly after making his debut.

Since returning to the fold, Mandron has made four further appearances in claret and amber, and just wants to impress in the five league games that remain.

“I tried to stay positive while I was doing my rehab and the staff and players helped. I am really happy to be back.

“Obviously I am 100 per cent focused on the five games here and trying to do the best I can for me and the team and whatever happens in the summer, happens. We will see.”

Mandron is enjoying playing alongside fellow striker Kevin van Veen, who has netted nine goals in his past six matches.

“It’s very easy to play with him,” he said. “Kevin is one of those strikers who has everything to his game: he is strong, very good technically and smart.

“We always try to link up on the pitch and always communicate to try and work together. I really enjoy playing with him."

Motherwell could go nine points clear of struggling Kilmarnock when they clash in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, and Mandron is looking forward to the occasion.

“They are in a position where they are fighting for their lives and we are trying to get as many points as we can from the next five games,” Mandron said.

“It’s very exciting. We all love playing at home, we have great support here from the fans and everyone is very excited for the game. I am anyway.”