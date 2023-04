Kevin van Veen, who scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Celtic Park, realises that, at 31, the coming transfer window could be his last chance for "an amazing step", but Motherwell's Dutch striker insists he is happy at Fir Park and is not pushing to leave the Scottish Premiership club. (The Scotsman), external

