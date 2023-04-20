Celtic v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

The last player to score more Scottish Premiership goals in a season than Kyogo Furuhashi’s 23 for Celtic this season was Leigh Griffiths in 2015-16 (31).

Motherwell have won their last two away league games, as many as their previous 12 beforehand (W2 D3 L7).

Celtic have won their last 17 matches in all competitions; they last had a longer streak back in 1968, when they won 23 in a row from February to September under Jock Stein.

Motherwell have lost each of their last 13 visits to Celtic in all competitions, their longest losing run against the Hoops away from home. The Steelmen have shipped 44 goals in this sequence of 13 defeats (3.4 per game), while scoring just four in reply.