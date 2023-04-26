Tottenham's interim manager Ryan Mason will be facing the media shortly but he has released a statement already.

He wrote on social media: "It's a privilege to manage this great football club. I'm ready for this challenge and know what it means to represent this club.

"I've never taken for granted the connection I have with our incredible fans and will work relentlessly with our players and staff to ensure that, as a collective, we fight for the badge at all times.

"Time to prepare and focus all of our energy into Thursday's game."