Mikel Arteta says he is happy at Arsenal and has played down reports linking him with Paris St-Germain. (Marca - in Spanish, external)

Arsenal are continuing talks over a deal for 22-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Mail, external)

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Benfica after catching the eye with Fenerbahce. (Record - in Portuguese, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column