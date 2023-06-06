Ange Postecoglou was perhaps the best manager Tottenham could get in their current position as a club.

That's the thoughts of former Premier League defender and BBC Radio London football expert Steve Brown.

Ex-Celtic boss Postecoglou was appointed on Tuesday on a four-year deal. Former players have spoken of his attacking style and ability to instil discipline in his team.

"I think Tottenham does need someone with a bit of steeliness, a bit of grit," Brown told The Far Post podcast.

"And he’s come in from a big club, an enormous club.

"Spurs will be expected to challenge in the top four, five, six again. That’s a tough ask as I don’t think their squad is quite there.

"Tottenham’s biggest issue is finding a manager. I don't think they are attractive at the moment. It’s a wonderful club, a brilliant stadium, a brilliant football club. But as an elite manager I don’t think it’s a top project for an elite manager at the moment. It’s a struggle. I think this is the best they can get if I am honest."

Listen to The Far Post here