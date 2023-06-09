Dream or obsession? De Bruyne on what winning Champions League would mean

Kevin De Bruyne said "every professional player wants to win the Champions League" as Manchester City look to write their name into the history books.

On whether winning the Champions League is a dream or an obsession, he said: "Maybe both. Depends who you ask. I think every professional player wants to win the Champions League and wants to be at the top.

"If you can win the Champions League you have reached one of the biggest things you can do as a player and a team.

"To be able to compete year in year out in this competition is amazing. I’ve been able to compete against the best players in the world and the best teams."

De Bruyne said beating Inter Milan and winning the Champions League would be "something amazing" for everyone connected with City.

"I’ve been here a long time. For me it’s been incredible the eight years that I’ve been here, had lots of high moments," he added.

"Obviously we’ve been competing in this competition but we’ve not been able to win it yet. This is probably the only little remark people can give us, but I feel we’ve been consistent, we’ve been good in this competition and we just need to find a way to win the first one.

"If we were able to do that it would be immense for the players, for the club, for the fans. It would be something amazing."