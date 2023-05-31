West Ham youth team player Billy Bates has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The defender joined the Hammers academy from Norwich City in 2020 and after recovering from serious injury, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the U18s this season - scoring two goals and helping the side to lift both the U18 Premier League South and the FA Youth Cup trophies.

Speaking to the club website, Bates said: "I'm over the moon to sign my professional contract. I can't believe it to be honest. I'm absolutely buzzing. It means that I've been rewarded for all the hard work that I've put in.

"I'm buzzing for myself and for my family. My family were all in shock, but they were so happy for me at the same time. It was a great moment for everyone.

"Obviously I've come back from a big injury this season and, as we go into the new season, I'm really hopeful of a year with no injuries. Then I'll have the opportunity to show what I'm about.

"For me, I just want to take any opportunities that I get with both hands. I want to show everyone at this Football Club what I am capable of."

Academy manager Kenny Brown added: "I know I speak on behalf of everyone in the Academy of Football when I say how delighted we are to see Billy sign his professional deal with West Ham United.

"The reaction from his teammates and coaches when Billy scored on his return from injury in September shows just how popular a member of the U18s squad he is. I sincerely hope Billy can now kick-on and enjoy a productive career in claret and blue."